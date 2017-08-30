Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Man linked to Islamic State gets 45-month prison sentence

August 30, 2017 6:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area man accused of being a vigorous supporter of the Islamic State group has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for a weapons crime.

It’s a significant break for 30-year-old Sebastian Gregerson. Prosecutors had asked for a five-year sentence Wednesday, repeatedly emphasizing his support for IS, a violent Islamic militant group, in writings and secretly recorded conversations.

But federal Judge Arthur Tarnow says there’s no evidence that Gregerson committed any dangerous acts.

The FBI used an undercover operative to get close to Gregerson. He pleaded guilty in March to possessing unregistered destructive devices.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Federal prosecutor Cathleen Corken says the FBI arrested Gregerson before he could commit an act of terrorism. But defense lawyer David Tholen says the government greatly “overstated its case.”

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Border Patrol agents clear fallen trees in Harvey aftermath

Today in History

1983: First African-American astronaut travels into space

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0929 0.0007 3.69%
L 2020 25.8950 -0.0006 5.96%
L 2030 29.0078 -0.0031 8.53%
L 2040 31.3099 -0.0047 9.78%
L 2050 17.9899 -0.0036 10.91%
G Fund 15.4209 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1023 0.0137 2.92%
C Fund 34.1909 0.0337 11.59%
S Fund 43.5748 -0.0017 8.61%
I Fund 28.7883 -0.0779 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.