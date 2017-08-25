McAuliffe announces another brewery expansion

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Terry McAuliffe is announcing another craft brewery expansion in Virginia thanks to state help.

The governor’s office announced Thursday that Stable Craft Brewing plans to spend $500,000 to expand its brewery in Augusta County.

The expansion is set to create 13 new jobs. McAuliffe approved a $15,000 state grant through the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which the county will match. Stable is also eligible for a state aide through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

McAuliffe has been an enthusiastic cheerleader for the state’s growing craft beer scene and approved several grants to help boost the industry.