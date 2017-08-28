Nebraska town awaits ruling on beer sales near reservation

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A tiny Nebraska town once known for panhandling and public drunkenness has undergone some major changes since state regulators forced four beer stores to stop selling near South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. But residents say some of the problems have moved elsewhere.

Supporters of the decision say conditions have drastically improved in Whiteclay since the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission effectively closed the village’s four stores in April. That decision is under review by the Nebraska Supreme Court, which will hear oral arguments about that decision Tuesday.

Liquor commissioners cited concerns about inadequate law enforcement in Whiteclay, an unincorporated reservation border town with nine full-time residents that sells the equivalent of about 3.5 million cans of beer a year.

