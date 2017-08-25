Listen Live Sports

Pentagon expects soon to ban recruiting transgender people

August 25, 2017 3:48 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say the Pentagon expects soon to ban transgender individuals from joining the military and to consider circumstances in which some currently serving transgender troops could remain in uniform.

The new approach would be based on formal guidance the Pentagon expects to receive soon from the White House.

The guidance, as described by an official familiar with it but not authorized to discuss it publicly, appears to be less rigid than the complete ban that President Donald Trump announced last month in a tweet. He said the government “will not accept or allow” transgender individuals to serve “in any capacity” in the military.

The official said the new guidance is expected give the Pentagon six months to determine circumstances in which openly transgender troops might be permitted to continue serving.

