The Associated Press
 
Philippine military says it has retaken main Marawi mosque

August 24, 2017 8:17 am
 
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military says President Rodrigo Duterte has traveled to the main battle area in southern Marawi, where it says troops have finally recaptured a main mosque where Islamic State-linked militants had taken cover with their hostages during the three-month siege of the city.

Military officials released pictures of Duterte clad in a combat uniform, bullet-resistant vest and helmet while talking to troops Thursday in Marawi. It was Duterte’s third known trip to the embattled city.

More than 760 people, including 595 militants, have died in the Marawi fighting, which has sparked concerns that the Islamic State group may have taken a foothold in Southeast Asia through local extremists as it suffers battle setbacks in Syria and Iraq.

