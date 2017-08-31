US Sen. Pat Toomey takes shots at Trump on election, pardon

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is taking several shots at President Donald Trump.

Toomey says he hopes investigators get to the bottom of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He also pans Trump’s response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, and criticizes the Republican president’s pardon of former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio (ahr-PY’-oh).

Toomey spoke Thursday at a televised town hall.

Protesters outside call the town hall a sham, noting the studio audience is limited to 54 people. They say Toomey should meet with a wider range of constituents in a larger venue.

Toomey says he takes questions from constituents all the time and isn’t interested “in a disruptive event.”

Trump has defended his response to the deadly violence in Virginia and his pardoning of the sheriff.