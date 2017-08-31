Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US Sen. Pat Toomey takes shots at Trump on election, pardon

August 31, 2017 8:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is taking several shots at President Donald Trump.

Toomey says he hopes investigators get to the bottom of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He also pans Trump’s response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, and criticizes the Republican president’s pardon of former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio (ahr-PY’-oh).

Toomey spoke Thursday at a televised town hall.

Protesters outside call the town hall a sham, noting the studio audience is limited to 54 people. They say Toomey should meet with a wider range of constituents in a larger venue.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Toomey says he takes questions from constituents all the time and isn’t interested “in a disruptive event.”

Trump has defended his response to the deadly violence in Virginia and his pardoning of the sheriff.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS sets up medical station at Houston Convention Center

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship after African-American

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1313 0.0275 3.69%
L 2020 25.9903 0.0681 5.96%
L 2030 29.1797 0.1226 8.53%
L 2040 31.5288 0.1560 9.78%
L 2050 18.1332 0.1020 10.91%
G Fund 15.4228 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1218 0.0240 2.92%
C Fund 34.5553 0.1981 11.59%
S Fund 44.3403 0.4525 8.61%
I Fund 28.8694 0.1808 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.