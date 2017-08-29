Romanian, Egyptian ministers discuss migration, terrorism

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The foreign ministers of Romania and Egypt have discussed ways of managing the flow of migrants, fighting terrorism and resolving conflicts in Syria and Libya.

Romanian Minister Teodor Melescanu said Tuesday that “Romania opposes all forms of terrorism and fundamentalism” in remarks after talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Bucharest.

Shoukry said his country has made efforts “to ensure security and stability in the Mediterranean region.” It was the first visit by an Egyptian foreign minister to Romania in seven years.

Egypt is an important strategic partner for the European Union in countering terrorism and limiting the flow of migrants from the Mideast and Africa across the sea to Europe.

Melescanu said Romania had offered Egypt advice on fighting corruption and improving its electoral process.