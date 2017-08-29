Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Romanian, Egyptian ministers discuss migration, terrorism

August 29, 2017 9:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The foreign ministers of Romania and Egypt have discussed ways of managing the flow of migrants, fighting terrorism and resolving conflicts in Syria and Libya.

Romanian Minister Teodor Melescanu said Tuesday that “Romania opposes all forms of terrorism and fundamentalism” in remarks after talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Bucharest.

Shoukry said his country has made efforts “to ensure security and stability in the Mediterranean region.” It was the first visit by an Egyptian foreign minister to Romania in seven years.

Egypt is an important strategic partner for the European Union in countering terrorism and limiting the flow of migrants from the Mideast and Africa across the sea to Europe.

Advertisement

Melescanu said Romania had offered Egypt advice on fighting corruption and improving its electoral process.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard rescues Houston residents from Harvey flooding

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy moves cadets to new permanent campus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0922 0.0068 3.69%
L 2020 25.8956 0.0127 5.96%
L 2030 29.0109 0.0192 8.53%
L 2040 31.3146 0.0233 9.78%
L 2050 17.9935 0.0146 10.91%
G Fund 15.4200 0.0029 1.36%
F Fund 18.0886 0.0115 2.92%
C Fund 34.1572 0.0180 11.59%
S Fund 43.5765 0.0355 8.61%
I Fund 28.8662 0.0473 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.