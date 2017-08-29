Listen Live Sports

Romania’s ruling party says no euro decision has been made

August 29, 2017 6:06 am
 
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A senior Romanian politician has downplayed speculation that the country is planning to adopt the euro as its currency by 2022, saying further evaluation work is required before any decision is made.

Liviu Dragnea, chairman of the ruling Social Democratic Party, said Tuesday that the government had not had a “serious analysis” about replacing the leu with the euro, which is currently used by 19 European Union countries. His comments follow a suggestion last week from Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu that Romania could start using Europe’s single currency by 2022.

Dragnea said a study needed to be conducted involving the central bank, the government and parliament, before any decision is made.

Romania has one of the fastest-growing economies in the European Union. It’s expected to expand by 5 percent this year, more than double the anticipated rate for the eurozone.

Despite that growth, Romania remains one of the poorest members of the 28-country EU.

