The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Ronald Previte, Mafia captain turned informant, dies at 73

August 29, 2017 1:43 pm
 
< a min read
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A onetime Philadelphia Mafia captain whose work as an FBI informant helped take down three mob bosses has died. Ronald Previte (PREH’-vih-tee) was 73.

Carnesale Funeral Home says Previte died Aug. 21 at a hospital in Galloway Township, New Jersey. PhillyVoice.com reports he had a heart attack.

Previte secretly recorded hundreds of conversations for the FBI. His tapes led to the indictment of Philadelphia mob bosses Ralph Natale and Joseph “Skinny Joey” Merlino. Previte also informed on mob boss John Stanfa.

The FBI paid Previte about $500,000 for his work.

