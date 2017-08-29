Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Sen. Corker touts Tennessee support despite Trump tweet

August 29, 2017 4:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Sen. Bob Corker says he doesn’t believe he has lost support in Tennessee over his criticism of President Donald Trump’s response to a deadly white nationalist protest.

Corker earlier this month questioned whether Trump had the “stability” and “competence” to become a successful president after the president said both sides were to blame for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump took to Twitter this week to say: “Strange statement by Bob Corker considering that he is constantly asking me whether or not he should run again in 2018.” Trump added, “Tennessee not happy!”

Corker, who has yet to confirm a bid for a third term, told reporters Tuesday in Hendersonville that Tennesseans expect him to be an independent and outspoken public official.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Rural Development employees gather tomatoes for on a Maryland farm

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy moves cadets to new permanent campus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0922 0.0068 3.69%
L 2020 25.8956 0.0127 5.96%
L 2030 29.0109 0.0192 8.53%
L 2040 31.3146 0.0233 9.78%
L 2050 17.9935 0.0146 10.91%
G Fund 15.4200 0.0029 1.36%
F Fund 18.0886 0.0115 2.92%
C Fund 34.1572 0.0180 11.59%
S Fund 43.5765 0.0355 8.61%
I Fund 28.8662 0.0473 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.