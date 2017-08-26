Some 500 Israelis gather in anti-Netanyahu protest

PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) — Some 500 protesters are gathering in front of Israel’s attorney general’s home to demand he indict Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges.

The weekly vigils have become the vanguard of a grassroots protest movement against Netanyahu’s alleged financial misdeeds and illicit ties to executives in media, international business and Hollywood.

Netanyahu has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and called the accusations against him a witch hunt orchestrated by a hostile media. The scandal has yet to threaten his lengthy rule, but has harmed his public approval ratings.

Saturday night’s demonstration comes a week after a pair of high-profile organizers was arrested and after Israel’s Supreme Court ruled the protests could continue as long as they didn’t exceed 500 people or include the use of loudspeakers in the residential area.