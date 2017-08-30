Source: Lobbyist in Trump Tower meeting spoke to grand jury

WASHINGTON (AP) — A grand jury used by Special Counsel Robert Mueller has heard secret testimony from a Russian-American lobbyist who attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump’s eldest son, The Associated Press has learned.

A person familiar with the matter confirmed to the AP that Rinat Akhmetshin had appeared before Mueller’s grand jury in recent weeks. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the secret proceedings.

Akhmetshin’s testimony is a further signal of Mueller’s interest in the meeting that included Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son-in-law and his former campaign chairman. Trump Jr. took the meeting expecting that he would be receiving damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

The Financial Times first reported Akhmetshin’s grand jury appearance. Reached by the AP, Akhmetshin declined comment.