The Associated Press
 
Texas ban on ‘sanctuary cities’ temporarily blocked by judge

August 31, 2017 3:55 am
 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked most of Texas’ tough new “sanctuary cities” law allowing police to inquire about people’s immigration status during routine interactions such as traffic stops.

Opponents call the measure, which sailed through the Republican-controlled Legislature, a “show your papers” law. They sued, and the ruling by U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia in San Antonio keeps it from taking effect Friday, allowing the case time to proceed.

Conservatives say the crackdown on illegal immigration enforces the rule of law.

Under the law, Texas could fine police and counties that don’t honor federal requests to hold people jailed on nonimmigration offenses longer for possible deportation. It also ensures that police chiefs and sheriffs could face removal from office and criminal charges for not complying with federal “detainer” requests.

