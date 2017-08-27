Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Backers bemoan expulsion by Guatemala president

August 27, 2017 11:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The Latest on the Guatemalan president’s decision to expel the head of a U.N. anti-corruption commission (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

The embassies of countries backing a U.N. anti-corruption commission in Guatemala are decrying the decision by the country’s president to expel the agency’s chief.

The United States, Germany, Canada, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland and the European Union issued joint statement regretting President Jimmy Morales’ decision to expel Ivan Velasquez.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

The statement says the commission “has played a vital role in the fight against impunity” in Guatemala and says the expulsion harms the commission’s ability to achieve its mandate.

Morales announced the expulsion on Sunday, two days after Velasquez joined the country’s chief prosecutor in seeking a formal investigation into the financing of Morales’ 2015 campaign.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP intercepts smuggled tiger cub

Today in History

1950: Truman orders Army to seize railroads

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0854 0.0123 3.69%
L 2020 25.8829 0.0288 5.96%
L 2030 28.9917 0.0505 8.53%
L 2040 31.2913 0.0636 9.78%
L 2050 17.9789 0.0412 10.91%
G Fund 15.4171 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0771 0.0198 2.92%
C Fund 34.1392 0.0606 11.59%
S Fund 43.5410 0.1123 8.61%
I Fund 28.8189 0.1244 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.