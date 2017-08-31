Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Elderly Seattle brothers face child porn charges

August 31, 2017 12:34 pm
 
2 min read
SEATTLE (AP) — The Latest on three elderly brothers in Washington state who face child pornography charges (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

An 82-year-old man who faces child pornography charges along with two of his elderly brothers was rolled into court in a wheelchair and his attorneys asked that he be given a mental competency evaluation.

Charles Emery did not enter a plea Thursday in King County Superior Court. Thomas Emery, 80, entered a not guilty plea, while 78-year-old Edwin Emery was not in court. The brothers are each being held on $500,000 bail after their arrests this month.

Investigators say a relative discovered evidence of child exploitation as she was cleaning out the garage of a home her uncles had shared for 55 years.

Seattle police say a search found child pornography and children’s toys and clothes. A King County prosecutor wrote in court papers that investigators found evidence that the men “shared the majority of their lives sexually abusing children to whom they had access.”

8:17 a.m.

Three elderly brothers facing child pornography charges are due to be arraigned in a Seattle courtroom.

The men — 82-year-old Charles Emery, 80-year-old Thomas Emery and 78-year-old Edwin Emery — are each being held on $500,000 bail after their arrests this month. Investigators say a relative discovered evidence of child exploitation as she was cleaning out the garage of a home her three uncles had shared for 55 years.

When Seattle police searched the home, they say they found it packed floor-to-ceiling with child pornography and children’s toys and clothes — though the men have no children of their own. A King County prosecutor wrote in court papers that investigators found evidence the men “shared the majority of their lives sexually abusing children to whom they had access.”

Attorneys for Edwin Emery did not immediately return an email seeking comment. It was not immediately clear if the others had obtained lawyers.

