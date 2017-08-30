Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Florida police arrest pro-Confederate protester

August 30, 2017 1:52 pm
 
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on Florida city commission voting on whether to strip names of Confederate generals from some city streets (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

Police in the city of Hollywood have arrested a pro-Confederacy protester after he appeared to charge toward another group of demonstrators ahead of a vote on whether to strip the names of three Confederate generals from local streets.

Hollywood police jumped on 21-year-old Chris Tedino of Miami Wednesday afternoon as he took steps toward the protesters. He was carrying a Confederate flag.

Officers quickly wrestled Tedino to the ground, then carried him away from the area in front of the city hall, where commissioners are expected to vote later Wednesday afternoon. A crowd of about 100 was in the area, and Tedino was the lone pro-Confederate supporter.

It could not be immediately determined what charges he could face.

Hollywood is a suburb of Fort Lauderdale and commissioners there gave preliminary approval last month to renaming streets named after Confederates Robert E. Lee, Nathan Bedford Forrest and John Bell Hood.

______

10:11 a.m.

A Florida suburb is poised to remove the names of three Confederate generals from its streets.

The city commission in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Hollywood is scheduled to vote Wednesday on whether to rename streets named after Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee, Nathan Bedford Forrest and John Bell Hood. Forrest was a founder of the Ku Klux Klan after the Civil War.

The commission gave preliminary approval to the change by a 5-2 vote last month.

Change supporters say the city should not honor military officers who fought against the United States to preserve slavery.

Opponents say the three were honorable men who fought bravely and that removing their names would be erasing history.

Several Southern cities have removed or are considering removing statues honoring Confederate leaders.

