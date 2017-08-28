Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Guatemala prosecutor backs targeted UN official

August 28, 2017 9:12 am
 
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The Latest on the effort by Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales to expel the head of a U.N. anti-corruption agency (all times local):

7:10 a.m.

Guatemala’s chief prosecutor Thelma Aldana says she’s giving unconditional support to the head of a U.N. anti-corruption commission who the president has ordered to leave the country.

Adana issued a statement late Sunday saying the Constitutional Court’s order suspending the president’s expulsion order for Ivan Velasquez must be obeyed. She’s worked closely with Velasquez.

President Jimmy Morales plunged the country into a constitutional crisis Sunday by standing firm on his order to remove Velasquez even after the court suspended the order.

Now Guatemalans will watch the courts closely to see what the definitive ruling is on Velasquez and whether Morales’ immunity will be lifted as Aldana and Velasquez requested on Friday.

