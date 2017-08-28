Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
The Latest: North fires projectile over Japan

August 28, 2017 6:06 pm
 
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on North Korea’s firing of a projectile over Japan (all times local):

7:05 a.m.

South Korean officials say North Korea fired an unidentified projectile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan, officials said, an especially aggressive test-flight that will rattle an already anxious region.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday said the South Korean and U.S. militaries were analyzing the launch and didn’t immediately confirm how far the projectile traveled. Japanese officials said the missile flew over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido and landed in the Pacific Ocean. There was no damage to ships or anything else reported. Japan’s NHK TV said the missile separated into three parts.

