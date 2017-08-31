Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Pence says nation inspired by Texas’ resilience

August 31, 2017 1:56 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

ROCKPORT, Texas (AP) — The Latest on Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Texas to survey damage from Harvey (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence says the nation has been inspired by the resilience of Texans dealing with the storm damage from Harvey.

Pence is joining with state and local officials and community members in Rockport, Texas, which was severely damaged by the storm. The vice president spoke outside First Baptist Church, where a side of the building was blown out by the storm.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Pence says the Trump administration is “with you and we will stay with you until Rockport and all of southeast Texas come back.”

Karen Pence, the vice president’s wife, is leading the attendees in a prayer. The vice president was joined by several Cabinet members and shook hands and greeted people outside the storm-damaged church.

__

11:30 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence is visiting with Texas storm victims and surveying the damage close to where Harvey first slammed ashore as a Category 4 hurricane.

The vice president landed in Corpus Christi, Texas, and was greeted by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Pence and his wife, Karen, are being joined by Energy Secretary Rick Perry, a former Texas governor, and other Cabinet members.

        Not all agencies have abandoned goal of saving money from cloud

Pence will be traveling to the coastal town of Rockport to see the devastation caused by the storm that set a rainfall record and severely flooded the Houston area. Residents of Rockport were among the first in the U.S. hit by Harvey.

Pence’s visit comes two days after President Donald Trump visited Corpus Christi and Austin for briefings with local officials.

__

6 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence is getting a chance to survey Harvey’s wreckage.

Pence is traveling to the tiny coastal town of Rockport, Texas, on Thursday to see the devastation caused by the hurricane-turned-tropical depression that set a rainfall record and severely flooded the Houston area. Harvey’s five straight days of rain totaled close to 52 inches, the heaviest tropical downpour ever recorded in the continental U.S.

Residents of Rockport were among the first in the U.S. hit by Harvey, which came ashore last Friday as a Category 4 hurricane.

President Donald Trump visited Corpus Christi, Texas, and Austin on Tuesday for briefings with local officials.

Trump plans to return to Texas on Saturday and possibly visit Louisiana, parts of which are now being lashed by Harvey’s remnants.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS sets up medical station at Houston Convention Center

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship after African-American

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1038 0.0109 3.69%
L 2020 25.9222 0.0272 5.96%
L 2030 29.0571 0.0493 8.53%
L 2040 31.3728 0.0629 9.78%
L 2050 18.0312 0.0413 10.91%
G Fund 15.4219 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0978 -0.0045 2.92%
C Fund 34.3572 0.1663 11.59%
S Fund 43.8878 0.3130 8.61%
I Fund 28.6886 -0.0997 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.