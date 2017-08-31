Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Police ID suspect in Sacramento deputy killing

August 31, 2017 1:49 pm
 
2 min read
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a police officer in California (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Police have identified a San Francisco Bay Area man as the suspect in the fatal shooting of a California sheriff’s deputy in Sacramento.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says 32-year-old Thomas Daniel Littlecloud suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds and was in critical condition Thursday at a hospital. It’s unclear if he has been charged with anything.

Authorities say Littlecloud shot at two California Highway Patrol officers through a hotel door before fleeing through and also shot Sheriff’s Deputy Robert French, who later died.

The police have charged 23-year-old Priscilla Prendez of Oakland with vehicle theft and felony evasion in connection with the incident.

California Highway Police officers discovered Prendez had registered a room at the Ramada Inn where the shootout later occurred after she led them on a 20-mile (32-kilometer) chase in what is believed to be a stolen vehicle.

She is being held in lieu of $90,000 bail. The police have not identified the second woman who was in the car with Prendez.

6 a.m.

One law-enforcement officer was killed and two others wounded when a gunman carrying a high-powered rifle shot through the door of his hotel room, then leapt out over a balcony and led police on a brief car chase in California’s state capital city.

The suspect was captured minutes later Wednesday when he crashed the car, exchanged gunfire with officers and was wounded. His name has not been released.

Two California Highway Patrol officers were also shot, and both are recovering. Their names have not been released.

Sheriff’s Deputy Robert French, who died on the way to the hospital, was a 21-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

Two other California police officers from Bakersfield are recovering following an unrelated shooting Wednesday night.

