The Latest: Transit agency disputes ex-official’s testimony

August 25, 2017 8:53 pm
 
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on a former New Jersey Transit compliance officer’s testimony to a legislative committee that he was fired for raising safety concerns (all times local):

8:50 p.m.

New Jersey Transit is disputing remarks from a former compliance officer that he was let go for raising safety and other concerns.

Todd Barretta told a joint legislative oversight committee on Friday that he catalogued his concerns about the transit agency’s inadequate staffing levels, failures to update outdated policies and testing practices that included giving workers answers to tests. He calls NJ Transit “one giant, runaway train.”

He says he was told not to write his concerns in memos since they could be turned over to the public.

NJ Transit calls Barretta’s remarks “uninformed” and “grossly completely inaccurate.” It says Barretta was suspended for violating its vehicle policy for his personal benefit. It denies Barretta was fired for anything he reported to it.

___

4:45 p.m.

A recently fired New Jersey Transit compliance officer tells lawmakers he was terminated for raising safety and other concerns and that the agency is a “runaway train.”

Todd Barretta on Friday told a joint Assembly and Senate oversight committee he catalogued what he said were the agency’s inadequate staffing levels, failures to update outdated policies and testing practices that included giving workers answers.

He says he was told not to write any of his concerns down in memos since they could be turned over to the public.

Barretta says executive director Steve Santoro told him, “we don’t need a ‘gotcha’ guy.”

Santoro responded after the hearing that he never said that to Barretta.

Barretta was hired early this year as a compliance officer and fired in August.

___

1:30 p.m.

A recently fired New Jersey Transit compliance officer tells lawmakers he was terminated for raising safety and other concerns and that the agency is a “runaway train.”

Todd Barretta on Friday told a joint Assembly and Senate oversight committee he catalogued what he said were the agency’s inadequate staffing levels, failures to update outdated policies and testing practices that included giving workers answers.

He says he was told not to write any of his concerns down in memos since they could be turned over to the public.

Barretta says executive director Steve Santoro told him, “we don’t need a ‘gotcha’ guy.”

Santoro is expected to testify at the committee later Friday.

Barretta was hired early this year as a compliance officer and fired in August.

