The Latest: Trump says protecting US lives is top priority

August 28, 2017 4:35 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s response to Hurricane Harvey (all times EDT):

4:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump says protecting American lives is his top priority as Harvey continues to pound the U.S. Gulf Coast.

He says in an East Room press conference Monday that “every asset” he can muster is at the disposal of local officials in Houston and other areas suffering under historic rainfall and flooding. Several deaths have been blamed on the storm.

Trump adds that “there’s probably never been anything like” the storm and that “recovery will be a long and difficult road.”

Hurricane Harvey is the first major natural disaster of Trump’s presidency. Trump is expected to visit the region Tuesday.

4:18 p.m.

George W. Bush never recovered from his flyover of Hurricane Katrina’s devastation. Barack Obama got a bipartisan boost late in his re-election campaign for his handling of Superstorm Sandy.

Now, President Donald Trump is confronting the political risks and potential gains that come with leading the federal government’s response to a deadly and destructive natural disaster. Hurricane Harvey, the massive storm that has dumped torrents of rain across Texas, is the first major natural disaster of Trump’s presidency, and the yet-to-be-determined scope of the damage appears likely to require a years-long federal response.

The White House has sought to paint Trump as eagerly engaged in the initial response, including announcing plans for him to travel to Texas even before Harvey made landfall.

