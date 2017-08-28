The Latest: Trump says US ‘in solidarity’ with Finland

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump says the United States stands “in solidarity” with Finland against the threat of terrorism.

Trump is pledging anew to work to cut off finances for terrorism and defeat what he says is a “wicked ideology.”

Trump commented at a White House news conference Monday after Oval Office meetings with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (SOW’-lih NEE’-nis-tuh).

Earlier this month, a man stabbed eight people, killing two of them in Finland’s western city of Turku. The suspect was later detained.

Finland’s top police chief said at the time that it was too early to link the attack to international terrorism.

___

3:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump has welcomed Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (SOW’-lih NEE’-nis-tuh) to the White House for talks.

The White House says the presidents plan to discuss terrorism, Afghanistan, Russia and the Arctic, among other topics.

Niinisto told journalists before leaving Finland that he and Trump would talk about the Baltic Sea.

Trump and Niinisto plan to take questions at a news conference in the White House East Room following their talks.

The White House initially had announced Niinisto’s visit for Tuesday, but later moved the meeting to Monday.

Trump is now planning to travel to Texas on Tuesday to survey flood damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.