Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Tonga’s king dissolves parliament and orders new elections

August 25, 2017 1:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The king of the small Pacific nation of Tonga has taken the extraordinary step of dissolving the nation’s parliament and ordering new elections.

King Tupou VI ordered a new election be held by November 16 in a dissolution notice that was posted Friday on the attorney general’s website.

The action means the end of the government led by Prime Minister ‘Akilisi Pohiva. His term was due to end next year.

The former schoolteacher is a longtime democracy activist and was first elected to the parliament in 1987. Since becoming leader in 2014, his effectiveness has been questioned and he survived a no-confidence vote earlier this year.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

Tonga is an archipelago located between New Zealand and Hawaii and is home to about 100,000 people.

Related Topics
Government News

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors participate in canned food drive

Today in History

1814: British capture Washington, burn White House

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0731 -0.0048 3.69%
L 2020 25.8541 -0.0123 5.96%
L 2030 28.9412 -0.0218 8.53%
L 2040 31.2277 -0.0269 9.78%
L 2050 17.9377 -0.0169 10.91%
G Fund 15.4161 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0573 -0.0173 2.92%
C Fund 34.0786 -0.0698 11.59%
S Fund 43.4287 0.0715 8.61%
I Fund 28.6945 -0.0278 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.