Trump says ‘talking is not the answer’ regarding North Korea

August 30, 2017 9:22 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says that “Talking is not the answer!” when it comes to North Korea.

And he’s says the U.S. has paid the North Koreans what he calls “extortion money” for 25 years.

Trump’s tweet comes on the heels of the North’s recent missile test over Japan.

The White House isn’t immediately responding to questions about the meaning of Trump’s tweet.

North Korea has in the past temporarily halted nuclear development when the U.S. and others provided food aid or other types of compensation. But the North hasn’t been making such demands, at least publicly, since Trump took office.

Trump’s tweet appears at odds with his secretary of state. Rex Tillerson has been softening the conditions for a possible dialogue with North Korea.

