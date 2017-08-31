Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UK pledges $250 million in humanitarian aid for Nigeria

August 31, 2017 12:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Britain’s foreign secretary and aid chief have pledged more than $250 million in humanitarian support for northeastern Nigeria to help build stability after destruction by Boko Haram’s extremist insurgency.

International Development Secretary Priti Patel announced the new aid during a visit to the area with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson this week. The aid will be spread out over the next four years.

The emergency relief package builds on $128 million given in humanitarian support in 2017.

Boko Haram’s eight-year insurgency has killed more than 20,000 people and left millions displaced in Nigeria and neighboring countries.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Britain says more than 1.5 million people in Nigeria are on the brink of famine.

The new aid is meant to restore key infrastructure and services, improve health care and education and help farmers.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS sets up medical station at Houston Convention Center

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship after African-American

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1038 0.0109 3.69%
L 2020 25.9222 0.0272 5.96%
L 2030 29.0571 0.0493 8.53%
L 2040 31.3728 0.0629 9.78%
L 2050 18.0312 0.0413 10.91%
G Fund 15.4219 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0978 -0.0045 2.92%
C Fund 34.3572 0.1663 11.59%
S Fund 43.8878 0.3130 8.61%
I Fund 28.6886 -0.0997 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.