UN expert fears for health of hunger-striking Iran prisoners

August 31, 2017 3:31 pm
 
GENEVA (AP) — A U.N. human rights expert is urging Iran’s government to engage in “good faith dialogue” to help resolve a prolonged hunger strike by prisoners whose medical conditions are reportedly worsening.

Asma Jahangir, the independent special rapporteur on Iran mandated by the Human Rights Council, says she is “deeply alarmed” by reports about the deteriorating medical conditions of the prisoners, who have faced torture and ill-treatment.

The U.N. human rights office says the prisoners are protesting their treatment and transfer to a high-security section of Rajai-Shahr prison in Karaj, west of Tehran.

The statement said 53 prisoners were transferred in recent weeks without notice or explanation, and they reportedly have been deprived of adequate medical care and faced other mistreatment. It didn’t indicate how many prisoners were on the hunger strike.

