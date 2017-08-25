Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks mostly higher at midday

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mostly higher in midday trading on Wall Street, putting the Standard & Poor’s 500 index on pace for its first winning week in the last three.

Today’s gains have been broad, with every sector in the S&P 500 rising except for technology. Design software company Autodesk jumped 6 percent after its second-quarter results were better than analysts had expected.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.17 percent.

DURABLE GOODS

US durable goods orders post biggest drop since August 2014

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders for long-lasting manufactured goods sank 6.8 percent in July, the biggest fall in nearly three years, led by a drop in the volatile category of civilian aircraft. But a measure of future business investment advanced 0.4 percent.

The Commerce Department says orders for durable goods — items meant to last at least three years — reversed a sharp gain in such orders in June.

The numbers were warped by a 19 percent drop in orders for transportation equipment, a category that bounces wildly from month to month. Specifically, orders for civilian aircraft tumbled 70.7 percent in July, payback for a 129.3 percent surge in June.

Excluding transportation, orders rose a solid 0.5 percent last month.

VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS SCANDAL

Volkswagen engineer gets prison in diesel case

DETROIT (AP) — A Volkswagen engineer who had a key role in the company’s diesel emissions scandal has been sentenced to more than three years in prison and fined $200,000.

The sentence handed down Friday in Detroit was steeper than prosecutors requested for Robert Liang (LANG).

During the hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Sean Cox said Liang knew the German automaker was cheating and worked to cover it up. The judge imposed a 40-month prison sentence.

Prosecutors had requested a 36-month prison term and a $20,000 fine.

Liang declined to speak on his own behalf Friday.

Liang had asked the judge to consider a sentence of probation and 1,500 hours of community service. He is one of two VW employees to plead guilty, although others charged in the case are in Germany and out of reach.

AMAZON WAREHOUSE-OHIO

Amazon planning warehouse on former Ohio shopping mall site

CLEVELAND (AP) — E-commerce giant Amazon plans to build a massive warehouse outside Cleveland on the site of a closed shopping mall.

The Plain Dealer reports (http://bit.ly/2wN51UA ) Amazon finalized a lease deal Thursday to build an 855,000-square-foot (79,431-sq. meter) warehouse in North Randall, a village of just over 1,000 people.

The newspaper reports Amazon will create more than 2,000 full-time jobs. Construction costs are estimated at $177 million.

Randall Park Mall was billed as the world’s largest indoor mall when it opened in 1976. It closed in 2009 after years of decline.

The state hasn’t announced any financial assistance for the project. An Amazon warehouse in Columbus that employs 4,500 people received job-creation tax credits.

Starting hourly rates at Amazon warehouses have varied from $11.50 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to $13.75 in Seattle.

VENEZUELA-CRISIS

US imposes tough economic sanctions on Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Trump administration has slapped sweeping financial sanctions on Venezuela, barring banks from any new financial deals with the government or state-run oil giant PDVSA.

The sanctions Trump signed by executive order Friday are bound to dramatically escalate tensions between Venezuela and the U.S. and exacerbate the country’s economic crisis.

The White House says in a statement that the measures “are carefully calibrated to deny the Maduro dictatorship a critical source of financing to maintain its illegitimate rule, protect the United States financial system from complicity in Venezuela’s corruption and in the impoverishment of the Venezuelan people, and allow for humanitarian assistance.”

The new actions prohibit dealings in new debt and equity issued by the government of Venezuela and its state oil company. It also prohibits dealings in certain existing bonds owned by the Venezuelan public sector, as well as dividend payments to the government of Venezuela.

TRUMP-TAXES

Trump to push tax overhaul in Missouri next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to make a public push to overhaul the nation’s tax system next week in Springfield, Missouri.

The White House says the president will be making the stop in southwest Missouri on Wednesday to begin selling his administration’s calls to change the tax system. Administration officials have said Trump plans to hold events around the country in the coming weeks to promote the tax overhaul.

The White House has expressed hope that the changes can be approved in Congress by the end of the year and will be working with the leaders of congressional tax-writing committees after the Labor Day holiday.

Administration officials have said that lowering personal and business tax rates will lead to millions of new jobs and spur faster economic growth.

FEDERAL RESERVE-JACKSON HOLE

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) —Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is defending the web of regulations the Fed helped enact after the 2008 financial crisis, saying it helped restore the banking system’s health and disputing criticism that the rules have hurt lending.

Yellen says the Fed is prepared to adjust the regulations as needed to help financial institutions. But she is implicitly rejecting efforts by Republicans including President Donald Trump to scrap the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act as a threat to the economy.

Speaking to an annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Yellen refrained from remarking on the state of the economy or the possible future course of interest rates. Investors had been awaiting Yellen’s speech for any signals about what the Fed might do when it meets next month.

TYSON INVESTIGATION

Tyson Foods says inquiry into price-fixing claims is closed

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods says an investigation into allegations of price-fixing has ended and that it likely won’t face disciplinary action from federal regulators.

Arkansas Business reported Friday that the Springdale, Arkansas-based meat producer had received a letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission that the investigation was over.

Some Tyson shareholders had alleged Tyson and its competitors suppressed the nation’s poultry supply to drive up prices. A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit last month. Tyson said it received a letter from the SEC on Tuesday saying the commission’s staff did not intend to recommend enforcement action against the company.

Shares in Tyson, one of the world’s largest meat producers, were trading at $63.66 on Friday, down 20 cents.

OIL PIPELINE

Pipeline company response to settlement offer not disclosed

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The company that built the Dakota Access pipeline has responded to an offer by North Dakota regulators to settle state allegations that it improperly reported the discovery of American Indian artifacts during construction.

But the response from Energy Transfer Partners isn’t being disclosed yet.

North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak says the agency will meet Monday to discuss the response.

The commission on Aug. 14 made the Texas-based company an offer under which ETP would make a $15,000 “contribution” and wouldn’t have to admit fault. Commissioners said it was an effort to end the drawn-out dispute over whether the company should be fined.

If ETP accepts the offer, the complaint will be dismissed. If it rejects the offer, the commission will move forward with the complaint and schedule a public hearing.

NUCLEAR REACTORS-SOUTH CAROLINA

Utility CEO retiring following failure of nuclear project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The CEO of South Carolina’s state-owned utility is retiring and is the first executive to leave following last month’s failure of a nuclear power project that customers have been funding since 2009.

The board of Santee Cooper announced Lonnie Carter’s resignation Friday. Carter has been CEO since 2004.

The public utility and privately owned South Carolina Electric & Gas decided July 31 to bail on the expansion of V.C. Summer Nuclear Station after jointly spending nearly $10 billion.

The abrupt end left about 6,000 people jobless and brought a backlash from lawmakers and customers who have spent about $2 billion on the project through rate hikes. Santee Cooper’s customers paid more than half a billion of that.

Legislative panels created to investigate the debacle started meeting Tuesday.

IRAN-APPLE

Iran media report Apple shuts down Iranian apps

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media are reporting that Apple Inc. has removed all Iranian mobile apps from its App Store.

In reaction to Apple’s decision, Telecommunication Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said Apple should respect its Iranian consumers.

Apple, based in Cupertino, California, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jahromi tweeted: “11% of Iran’s mobile phone market share is owned by Apple. Giving respect to consumer rights is a principle today which Apple has not followed. We will follow up the cutting of the apps legally.”

Apple is not officially in Iran or any other Persian Gulf countries, but many Iranians purchase its products from stores inside Iran.

ITALY-FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat declines to comment on spinoff rumors

MILAN (AP) — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says it has nothing to add to a previous statement that it had not been approached by the Chinese SUV maker Great Wall about an offer for its Jeep brand.

In response to a request from Italy’s stock market regulator following a sharp rise in the company’s share price, Fiat Chrysler says it evaluates any potential industrial deals that come its way but won’t be providing a running commentary on market speculation.

Fiat shares have soared in recent days on speculation that CEO Sergio Marchionne’s final industrial plan might contain a spin-off of one of its divisions, potentially Jeep, to squeeze more value out of the carmaker for the Agnelli family, which owns nearly 30 percent of Fiat stock.

The plan is expected to be revealed at the beginning of next year, before Marchionne’s 2019 departure.

HARVEY-FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS

All flights to and from Corpus Christi canceled due to hurricane

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Corpus Christi officials say all flights out of the Texas city’s airport have been canceled as Hurricane Harvey approaches.

The city said in a news release late Friday morning that the airlines had canceled all flights out of Corpus Christi International Airport for the rest of the day.

The city said the airport isn’t closed, but officials don’t anticipate much activity over the weekend. Runways will be closed as conditions warrant. The hurricane is expected to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday morning.

The city says Southwest and United Airlines have no scheduled flights until Monday, while American Airlines hopes to resume service on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE-ADIDAS EXTENSION

Louisville, Adidas announce 10-year, $160 million extension

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has agreed to a 10-year partnership extension with Adidas through 2028 worth $160 million.

The extension announced on Friday replaces the five-year, $39 million sponsorship deal with the sportswear maker that was due to end in 2019. Besides providing shoes and uniforms, Adidas will provide marketing support for Louisville’s 23 programs and athletic facility improvements.

Athletic director Tom Jurich said Louisville has come a long way since initially ordering 300 pairs of Adidas shoes in 1998. He thanked the company for its commitment in a news conference and said the extension “is much more than a business deal. We’re part of the Adidas family and I certainly hope they know they’re a part of the Cardinal family.”