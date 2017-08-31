Listen Live Sports

US Navy sending 2 ships to provide relief in wake of Harvey

August 31, 2017
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Navy is sending two ships to provide humanitarian aid to areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

News media outlets report that the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge and the dock landing ship USS Oak Hill are scheduled to depart Virginia for the Gulf Coast area on Thursday.

The ships can provide things like medical support and maritime security, among other things.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Norfolk-based Navy helicopter squadrons that were previously sent to the Houston area have rescued hundreds of people impacted by the destructive storm.

Harvey initially came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane in Texas on Friday, then went back out to sea and lingered off the coast as a tropical storm for days, inundating flood-prone Houston.

