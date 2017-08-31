US stocks jump after report of stronger consumer spending

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are climbing Thursday after the Commerce Department said spending by U.S. consumers grew in July, along with wages and salaries. Technology companies are extending their winning streak as the Nasdaq composite nears record highs. Health care and energy companies are also rising, and so are retailers. Packaged food companies are falling after weak forecasts from Campbell Soup.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 13 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,470 as of 2:45 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average added 51 points, or 0.2 percent, to 21,944. The Nasdaq composite gained 55 points, or 0.9 percent, to 6,423, just above the record high it set in late July. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 13 points, or 1 percent, to 1,404.

ECONOMY VIEWS: The Commerce Department said consumer spending rose 0.3 percent in July, the best showing in three months, as wages and salaries increased. Stocks climbed a day ago after the government raised its estimate of second-quarter economic growth, and on Friday, investors will look at the government’s monthly jobs report for data on employment as well as wages.

“The economy is gaining traction, and inflation at this stage is still modest,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. That’s been good for stocks, as low inflation and low interest rates make stocks more appealing and securities like bonds less appealing.

Krosby added that other news, including a manufacturing survey from China, “helped underpin the notion that it is a global recovery in the economy.”

LEADERS: Drugmaker Gilead Sciences rose to its highest price in more than a year as it moved up $1.75, or 2.2 percent, to $82.99, and health insurer Centene rose $2.04, or 2.4 percent, to $88.47.

Technology companies rose for the fourth day in a row and set new record highs. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, gained $11.66, or 1.2 percent, to $955.29 and Microsoft picked up 84 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $74.85.

Retailers also soared, as the consumer spending figures suggest Americans feel comfortable enough to spend more money. Amazon gained $12.36, or 1.3 percent, to $979.35. Toy maker Hasbro rose $2.62, or 2.7 percent, to $97.90 and jewelry seller Tiffany added $3.62, or 4.1 percent, to $91.27. Tool maker Stanley Black & Decker picked up $3.72, or 2.7 percent, to $143.50.

WHAT’S IN MY SOUP?: Campbell Soup skidded to a two-year low after the company said it expects sales to keep falling over the next year as more people buy fresh foods instead of its canned soups and bottled juices. The company forecast a smaller-than-expected annual profit after it reported a weak fourth quarter that included disappointing sales of snack food. Its stock lost $3.66, or 7.2 percent, to $46.59. Competitor Mondelez dropped 97 cents, or 2.3 percent, to $40.67 and Kraft Heinz gave up $1.45, or 1.8 percent, to $80.48. All of those companies have seen their stocks tumble this year as Americans lose their appetite for packaged foods and seek fresher alternatives.

ENERGY: After three days of losses linked to Tropical Storm Harvey, benchmark U.S. crude jumped $1.27, or 2.8 percent, to $47.23 a barrel in New York as the rains hitting the Gulf Coast began to abate. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added $1.52, or 3 percent, to $52.38 a barrel in London. Wholesale gasoline prices surged 26 cents, or 13.5 percent, to $2.14 a gallon.

Heating oil rose 8 cents, or 5 percent, to $1.67 a gallon and natural gas gained 10 cents, or 3.4 percent, to $3.04 per 1,000 cubic feet.

DOLLAR DOUBTS: Discount retailer Dollar General reported a bigger profit and better sales than Wall Street expected, but it said rising discounts hurt its profit margins. The stock had rallied more than 10 percent since early July. On Thursday it lost $4.25, or 5.5 percent, to $72.48.

SCANDAL GROWS: The scope of Wells Fargo’s fake accounts scandal widened after the bank revealed that 3.5 million accounts may have been opened without customers’ permission between 2009 and 2016. That’s well above the 2.1 million such accounts the bank disclosed a year ago, and said employees may have opened the accounts because of pressure to meet aggressive sales targets. Wells Fargo stock declined 47 cents to $50.89.

BONDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note remained at 2.13 percent.

METALS: Gold rose $8.10 to $1,322.20 an ounce. Silver gained 7 cents to $17.58 an ounce. Copper added 1 cent to $3.10 a pound.

CURRENCIES: The dollar dipped to 110 yen from 110.36 yen. The euro rose to $1.1896 from $1.1890.

OVERSEAS: Germany’s DAX rose 0.4 percent and the French CAC 40 gained 0.6 percent. The British FTSE 100 advanced 0.9 percent. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.7 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.4 percent and Seoul’s Kospi lost 0.4 percent.

