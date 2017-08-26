Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Vandalism at county GOP office in Kentucky denounced

August 26, 2017 5:57 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The Republican Party of Kentucky is denouncing vandalism scrawled on a county GOP office.

WLEX-TV reports that someone scrawled “Nazi Scum” and “Die Nazi!” on the storefront of the Republican Party of Fayette County.

State GOP spokesman Tres Watson says the graffiti is the work of “hate-filled vandals whose only goal is to further divide” people.

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray tweet that the city has no tolerance for vandalism. The Kentucky Democratic Party says in a statement that it denounces hate and racism, but they cannot expect to eradicate it through violent or destructive behavior.

___

Information from: WLEX-TV, http://www.wlextv.com

