Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Virginia Auditor: Bristol is financially distressed locality

August 30, 2017 2:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Auditor of Public Accounts has cited Bristol as a financially distressed locality.

Bristol Herald Courier reports the city confirmed Monday that Bristol is “City A” mentioned last week when the APA spoke during a meeting with the state’s new Joint Subcommittee on Local Government Fiscal Stress.

City A scored less than 5 on an assessment model in which 16 is the minimum threshold for indicating financial stress. Bristol scored less than 16 the past three years, dropping to 4.25 in 2016.

Bristol manager Randy Eads says the APA told the city more information will come in early September.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

APA Martha S. Mavredes says the state was warned about financially distressed localities through a new system devised after Petersburg scored less than 4.5 during its financial crisis in 2016.

___

Information from: Bristol Herald Courier, http://www.bristolnews.com

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Rural Development employees gather tomatoes for on a Maryland farm

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy moves cadets to new permanent campus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0929 0.0007 3.69%
L 2020 25.8950 -0.0006 5.96%
L 2030 29.0078 -0.0031 8.53%
L 2040 31.3099 -0.0047 9.78%
L 2050 17.9899 -0.0036 10.91%
G Fund 15.4209 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1023 0.0137 2.92%
C Fund 34.1909 0.0337 11.59%
S Fund 43.5748 -0.0017 8.61%
I Fund 28.7883 -0.0779 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.