Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Virginia GOP questions pick to lead Charlottesville review

August 30, 2017 10:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republicans say a former U.S. attorney should be disqualified from leading an independent review in Charlottesville because of past political donations he made to Democratic candidates.

Tim Heaphy, former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, was tapped to evaluate how the city prepared for and responded to a May torch-light rally, a KKK event in July and the Aug. 12 “Unite the Right” rally.

The Republican Party of Virginia said in a statement that Heaphy has “several conflicts of interest,” including a $200 donation to Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer’s campaign fund in 2015.

Heaphy tells The Daily Progress that his contributions will have no “bearing on the independent review.” He says the “work is not political and will be pursued without bias.”

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Border Patrol agents clear fallen trees in Harvey aftermath

Today in History

1983: First African-American astronaut travels into space

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0929 0.0007 3.69%
L 2020 25.8950 -0.0006 5.96%
L 2030 29.0078 -0.0031 8.53%
L 2040 31.3099 -0.0047 9.78%
L 2050 17.9899 -0.0036 10.91%
G Fund 15.4209 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1023 0.0137 2.92%
C Fund 34.1909 0.0337 11.59%
S Fund 43.5748 -0.0017 8.61%
I Fund 28.7883 -0.0779 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.