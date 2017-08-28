Listen Live Sports

Warren: Racism stymies economic fairness for all Americans

August 28, 2017 7:49 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren says racism and racial tensions keep the United States from building a fairer economy that benefits all workers.

Speaking at Martin Luther King Jr.’s church, Warren says the only way to combat hate is “to see something holy in every single person.” The liberal icon and potential 2020 presidential candidate argues that a less polarized society could combat the wealthy individuals and corporations she says control government.

Warren made her remarks on stage at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church with Bernice King, the youngest daughter of the slain civil rights leader.

The event comes after an Aug. 12 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned deadly. Warren did not explicitly mention Charlottesville or subsequent counterattacks by leftist anarchists.

