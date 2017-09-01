Listen Live Sports

1 injured as rival gangs clash outside Istanbul courthouse

September 21, 2017 5:48 am
 
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media reports say members of two feuding crime gangs have clashed outside Istanbul’s main courthouse. Gunshots were heard and one person was injured in the fight.

Television footage showed people inside the courthouse lying on the ground, taking cover during the shooting. Medics were seen carrying a man on a stretcher who appeared to be shot in the arm into an ambulance.

Police were deployed to the courthouse to break up the clash, and officers detained at least seven people involved in the fighting, the private NTV television said Thursday. Police cordoned off the area outside the courthouse.

Media reports said the clash was between two rival crime gangs, with one holding the other responsible for the killing of their leader’s brother.

