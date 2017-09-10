10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. DEMOCRATS SAY THEY HAVE DEAL WITH TRUMP ON IMMIGRATION

Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi say the president has agreed to protect younger immigrants from deportation and fund border security upgrades, but there’s a dispute over whether Trump’s border wall is included.

2. OLDER RESIDENTS COMING INTO FOCUS AFTER IRMA

Florida emergency workers are urged to check the welfare of those in nursing homes after eight people died in a scorching facility in Hollywood that lost its air conditioning during the hurricane.

3. HURRICANE PUSHES FLORIDA POOR CLOSER TO RUIN

In places like poverty-stricken Immokalee near the Everglades, the day-to-day struggle to survive is now an hour-to-hour fight.

4. WHERE TRUMP IS HEADED

The president will hear directly from Floridians affected by Irma’s fury as he makes his third visit in less than three weeks to the storm-wracked South.

5. ‘NONE OF THIS HAS A REASONABLE EXPLANATION’

New details the AP has learned about a string of mysterious “health attacks” on U.S. diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.

6. IRAQ’S KURDS TO VOTE ON INDEPENDENCE

That strong prospect of a “yes” outcome alarms nearly everyone else — the Baghdad government, Turkey, Iran and the Kurds’ own ally, the United States.

7. ‘THE WALL SHOULDN’T HAVE BEEN THERE’

A fire that blocked the only exit to an Islamic school dormitory killed 24 people, mostly teenagers, on the outskirts of Malaysia’s capital, officials say.

8. MEDICARE CARDS GETTING A MAKEOVER

The move, to fight identity theft, would replace Social Security numbers with unique new numbers to identify beneficiaries.

9. A DIFFERENT SEAN SPICER PAYS VISIT TO ‘JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE’

A smiling, chill Spicer, showed up on the late-night show in marked contrast to the six hot-tempered months he spent as White House Press Secretary.

10. INDIANS WIN 21ST STRAIGHT

Cleveland surpasses the 2002 Oakland Athletics for the American League record and ties the 1935 Chicago Cubs for the second longest streak since 1900.