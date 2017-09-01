Listen Live Sports

Afghan president reaches out in peace to neighbor Pakistan

September 1, 2017 3:11 am
 
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in his Eid al-Adha message has reached out to neighbor Pakistan offering “comprehensive negotiations” to bring peace to their troubled relationship.

Like most Muslim countries, Afghanistan celebrates the Islamic holiday on Friday while in Pakistan the holiday is celebrated on Saturday. It commemorates Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son.

“Peace with Pakistan is our national agenda,” said Ghani while also urging insurgents to lay down their weapons.

Afghanistan routinely accuses Pakistan of harboring Taliban insurgents, while Islamabad says its enemies have found sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

The two countries also squabble relentlessly over the border that separates their two countries. Known as the Durand Line, Afghanistan refuses to accept it as the international border. Firefights between the armies have broken out as Pakistan seeks to fence it.

