Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Alaska teens petition for statewide climate change policy

September 12, 2017 1:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A group of Alaska teenagers has sent a petition to the state Department of Environmental Conservation in hopes of tightening climate change policy.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reported (http://bit.ly/2wTjHSE ) Monday that the teens’ petition calls for the state to reduce carbon emissions, monitor what greenhouse gasses it does emit and come up with a strategy for the future.

The group, named Alaska Youth for Environmental Action, delivered the petition in August. It follows a 2011 climate change lawsuit filed by a different group of Alaska teens, which made it all the way to the state Supreme Court before Justices ruled that it was a matter for the executive or legislative branch.

The state has until Sep. 29 to respond to the petition. Officials can reject it or call a public hearing.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP UAS Crews Assist with Hurricane Irma Assessment

Today in History

2001: World Trade Center, Pentagon attacked

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1792 0.0354 3.92%
L 2020 26.1000 0.0915 6.18%
L 2030 29.3692 0.1680 8.74%
L 2040 31.7661 0.2138 9.97%
L 2050 18.2867 0.1405 11.07%
G Fund 15.4327 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.1192 -0.0522 3.86%
C Fund 34.7997 0.3734 11.93%
S Fund 44.5590 0.4936 8.16%
I Fund 29.4021 0.1790 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.