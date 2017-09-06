Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ambassador Bridge owner: Canada issues permit for new span

September 6, 2017 4:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — The owner of the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, says it has received Canadian approval to build a six-lane span next to the existing bridge.

Detroit International Bridge Co. Vice Chairman Matthew Moroun issued a statement Wednesday saying it has received the final permit needed for the new span. The company obtained U.S. permits last year.

It estimates the privately funded project to build the 2,190-foot, cable-stayed bridge over the Detroit River will cost a total of $1 billion, half of which already has been spent.

Detroit International Bridge Co. so far has been unsuccessful in suing to stop the future construction of a competing project, the Gordie Howe International Bridge about 2 miles downstream from the Ambassador Bridge.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from DHS, GSA, SSA and CIA share insights on DevOps in government.

Advertisement

___

This story has been corrected to show the last name of the Detroit International Bridge Co. vice chairman is Moroun, not Maroun.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers prepare water for Harvey relief

Today in History

1901: President McKinley is shot

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1255 -0.0164 3.69%
L 2020 25.9654 -0.0536 5.96%
L 2030 29.1258 -0.1078 8.53%
L 2040 31.4577 -0.1405 9.78%
L 2050 18.0851 -0.0944 10.91%
G Fund 15.4274 0.0037 1.36%
F Fund 18.1704 0.0806 2.92%
C Fund 34.3669 -0.2612 11.59%
S Fund 44.0996 -0.4656 8.61%
I Fund 28.9076 -0.0758 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.