The Associated Press
 
Analysts see Trump threats to insurers boosting premiums

September 14, 2017 5:45 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Average premiums for individually purchased health insurance will grow around 15 percent next year, largely because of marketplace nervousness over whether President Donald Trump will block federal subsidies to insurers, Congress’ nonpartisan fiscal analyst projected Thursday.

The Congressional Budget Office estimate comes as Trump has repeatedly threatened to halt the payments in his drive to dismember President Barack Obama’s health care law.

The agency said 2018 premiums will grow “largely because of short-term market uncertainty — in particular, insurers’ uncertainty about whether federal funding for certain subsidies that are currently available will continue to be provided.”

It also attributed the projected increase to growing numbers of people living in regions where only one insurer sells policies, therefore facing less competition.

The budget office and insurance industry had previously projected that 2018 premiums would grow an average 20 percent if Trump actually halts the subsidies.

Obama’s law requires insurers to reduce out-of-pocket costs for lower-earning customers and mandates that the government reimburse them. It costs about $7 billion annually.

A federal court has ruled Congress didn’t authorize the expenditures, but the subsidies have continued.

Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Patty Murray, D-Wash., have been trying to craft an agreement continuing the payments for at least a year. In exchange, Alexander wants Democrats to make it easier for states to relax the Obama law’s coverage requirements, which Democrats are resisting.

