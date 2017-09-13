AP Photos: The best from the Frankfurt auto show

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — From frighteningly fast hypercars to new electric SUVs, the Frankfurt auto show is a major event for car lovers wanting to get a glimpse of the future.

Though overshadowed by scandals over diesel engine emissions, big manufacturers like BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler took advantage of the show to unveil the new models they will sell in coming years as well as prototypes that are not meant for sale but showcase technological advances.

In the high-end luxury market, Daimler had Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton drive in on stage on the new Mercedes-Benz-AMG Project ONE, a two-seat hybrid with over 1,000 horsepower and a top speed of 350 kph (217 mph), while Rolls-Royce showed off the eighth generation of the Phantom.

Among the cars people can more easily afford were compact SUVs like the Volkswagen T-Roc, Kia Stonic, Citroen C3 Aircross, and Seat Arona.

With governments planning to phase out sales of gas and diesel engines, electric cars were also a big focus throughout the show. Daimler’s EQ fortwo compact vehicle drew looks for its sleek design, as did BMW’s i Vision Dynamics, a four-door concept car that could rival Tesla in the luxury electric auto market.

The show is open to the public from Sept. 16 through Sept. 24.