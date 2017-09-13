Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

AP Photos: The best from the Frankfurt auto show

September 13, 2017 10:57 am
 
1 min read
Share       

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — From frighteningly fast hypercars to new electric SUVs, the Frankfurt auto show is a major event for car lovers wanting to get a glimpse of the future.

Though overshadowed by scandals over diesel engine emissions, big manufacturers like BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler took advantage of the show to unveil the new models they will sell in coming years as well as prototypes that are not meant for sale but showcase technological advances.

In the high-end luxury market, Daimler had Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton drive in on stage on the new Mercedes-Benz-AMG Project ONE, a two-seat hybrid with over 1,000 horsepower and a top speed of 350 kph (217 mph), while Rolls-Royce showed off the eighth generation of the Phantom.

Among the cars people can more easily afford were compact SUVs like the Volkswagen T-Roc, Kia Stonic, Citroen C3 Aircross, and Seat Arona.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

With governments planning to phase out sales of gas and diesel engines, electric cars were also a big focus throughout the show. Daimler’s EQ fortwo compact vehicle drew looks for its sleek design, as did BMW’s i Vision Dynamics, a four-door concept car that could rival Tesla in the luxury electric auto market.

The show is open to the public from Sept. 16 through Sept. 24.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Lifestyle News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary visits DC fire station on 9/11 anniversary

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1917 0.0125 3.92%
L 2020 26.1330 0.0330 6.18%
L 2030 29.4311 0.0619 8.74%
L 2040 31.8456 0.0795 9.97%
L 2050 18.3396 0.0529 11.07%
G Fund 15.4336 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0897 -0.0295 3.86%
C Fund 34.9188 0.1191 11.93%
S Fund 44.8229 0.2639 8.16%
I Fund 29.4743 0.0722 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.