Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

AP sources: US, Russia diplomats to meet despite tensions

September 8, 2017 11:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian envoys are to meet soon in Scandinavia in a bid to calm escalating diplomatic tensions that have sparked a return to Cold War-era animosity.

U.S. officials say the State Department’s third-ranking official, Thomas Shannon, will meet next week in Finland with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

The officials say the pair will hold several rounds of talks on multiple issues on Monday and Tuesday in Helsinki. Topics will include strategic relations, arms control and resolving irritants in relations.

The talks come amid an escalating U.S.-Russia dispute that has seen the closure of compounds and expulsions of diplomats.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

The officials are not authorized to discuss the meetings publicly ahead of their formal announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.