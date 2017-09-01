Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Argentine demonstrators want answers about missing protester

September 1, 2017 6:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Tens of thousands of Argentines demonstrated in cities across the country Friday holding photos a missing activist who was last seen when border police evicted a group of indigenous Mapuche from lands in Patagonia owned by Italian clothing company Benetton.

The march marked the one-month anniversary of Santiago Maldonado’s disappearance. Demonstrators gathered at the Plaza de Mayo square in front of the presidential palace in Buenos Aires asking their government find the 28-year-old alive.

Maldonado’s disappearance has hit a raw nerve in Argentina, where human rights groups estimate that about 30,000 people died or were forcibly disappeared during the 1976-1983 military dictatorship.

Maldonado’s family says border police detained him when he and others were blocking a road in Chubut province, in the southern region of Patagonia. The protesters were demanding the release of a jailed Mapuche leader wanted by Chile.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Authorities deny any wrongdoing.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1313 0.0275 3.69%
L 2020 25.9903 0.0681 5.96%
L 2030 29.1797 0.1226 8.53%
L 2040 31.5288 0.1560 9.78%
L 2050 18.1332 0.1020 10.91%
G Fund 15.4228 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1218 0.0240 2.92%
C Fund 34.5553 0.1981 11.59%
S Fund 44.3403 0.4525 8.61%
I Fund 28.8694 0.1808 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.