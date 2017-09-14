Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Brazil agriculture minister’s home raided in graft probe

September 14, 2017 12:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian police have raided the home of a top government official seeking evidence in yet another corruption case.

The operation is part of an investigation of Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi, who is suspected of bribing state lawmakers for political support during his 2003-2010 term as governor of Mato Grosso.

A police statement did not say whether Maggi was present Thursday during the raid at his apartment in the national capital, Brasilia.

In a statement, Maggi denied any wrongdoing in his political or business dealings.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Maggi is one of Brazil’s wealthiest agro-business leaders, known as the king of soybeans. He was elected senator in 2011 and named to his cabinet position in May 2016 by embattled President Michel Temer.

Maggi is one of several Temer officials under investigation.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA astronaut discusses time onboard International Space Station

Today in History

1901: McKinley dies from assassin's bullet

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1905 -0.0012 3.92%
L 2020 26.1297 -0.0033 6.18%
L 2030 29.4250 -0.0061 8.74%
L 2040 31.8377 -0.0079 9.97%
L 2050 18.3345 -0.0051 11.07%
G Fund 15.4345 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0749 -0.0148 3.86%
C Fund 34.9456 0.0268 11.93%
S Fund 44.8407 0.0178 8.16%
I Fund 29.3994 -0.0749 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.