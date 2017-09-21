Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Broadcast journalist killed in northeastern India

September 21, 2017 4:06 am
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian TV news reporter was abducted and killed while covering a protest rally in the remote northeastern state of Tripura, the second journalist to be killed in the country this month, police said Thursday.

Shantanu Bhowmick, who was working for “Dinraat” or “Day and Night” news broadcaster, was reporting on a road blockade by a political party representing indigenous tribal people when he was abducted late Wednesday, said state police chief A. K. Shukla.

Bhowmick was later found with multiple stab injuries and died before he could be taken to a hospital, Shukla said.

Police arrested four members of the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura in connection with Bhowmick’s killing.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Journalist organizations held protest meetings in different cities in India on Thursday, condemning the attack on the 27-year-old journalist and calling it an assault on freedom of the press.

“Northeast India has long been a zone of impunity where various militant groups have threatened, attacked, and often killed journalists trying to do their jobs,” the Foundation of Media Professionals said in a statement.

Political parties and security forces were known to intimidate journalists in the many conflict zones that dot the region, the media group said.

Bhowmick was the second journalist to be killed in India this month. Gauri Lankesh, the editor of a weekly and a fierce critic of Hindu hard-liners, was shot and killed outside her home in Bangalore on Sept. 5. No arrests have been made.

Related Topics
Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Engineer works on James Webb telescope

Today in History

1963: Kennedy proposes joint US-Soviet mission to moon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2193 0.0044 3.92%
L 2020 26.1988 0.0123 6.18%
L 2030 29.5486 0.0238 8.74%
L 2040 31.9953 0.0311 9.97%
L 2050 18.4386 0.0212 11.07%
G Fund 15.4407 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0356 -0.0254 3.86%
C Fund 35.1006 0.0221 11.93%
S Fund 45.3662 0.1634 8.16%
I Fund 29.6496 0.0502 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.