Calif. Democrat Feinstein noncommittal on 2018 Senate run

September 17, 2017 12:46 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — California Democrat Dianne Feinstein isn’t publicly committing to seeking a fifth Senate term in 2018.

The 84-year-old — the oldest current senator — was cagey about her political future during a television interview Sunday.

Asked whether she was “up for another six years,” Feinstein replied: “Well, we will see, won’t we.”

Campaign finance records show she’s raised more than $1 million this year and has more than $3.5 million in her campaign account.

When it was noted on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the former San Francisco mayor’s was facing re-election next year, she said: “And I’m well aware of that. Thank you very much.”

Feinstein — who had a pacemaker implanted in January — joined the Senate in 1992 after winning a special election.

