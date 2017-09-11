Catholic leaders decry Dems’ questioning of judicial pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — Roman Catholic leaders are objecting to Democratic senators’ line of questioning for one of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees.

They saying the focus on her faith is misplaced and runs counter to the Constitution’s prohibition on religious tests for political office.

The outcry stems from the questioning of Amy Coney Barrett, who has been nominated to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. Barrett is a law professor at the University of Notre Dame.

Some liberal advocacy groups had raised concerns that Barrett’s past academic writings suggest she would put her personal views ahead of the law. Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein told Barrett that dogma and law are two different things and she was concerned “that the dogma lives loudly within you.”