Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Centene up sharply after $3.75B acquisition of Fidelis in NY

September 13, 2017 7:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Shares of Centene are up sharply before the opening bell after the Medicaid coverage provider said it will expand into New York through a $3.75 billion acquisition of Fidelis Care.

Leerink analyst Ana Gupte said the deal, announced late Tuesday, puts Centene in the market with a solid Medicaid presence and a profitable business on the Affordable Care Act’s public insurance exchange. Centene says the privately held, nonprofit Fidelis had $4.8 billion in revenue through the first six months of the year.

Centene Corp., based in St. Louis, focuses most of its business on the state and federal Medicaid programs for the poor, but it has also expanded into several states over the past year through the ACA’s exchanges.

Centene shares are up more than 4 percent in pre-market trading.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary visits DC fire station on 9/11 anniversary

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1917 0.0125 3.92%
L 2020 26.1330 0.0330 6.18%
L 2030 29.4311 0.0619 8.74%
L 2040 31.8456 0.0795 9.97%
L 2050 18.3396 0.0529 11.07%
G Fund 15.4336 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0897 -0.0295 3.86%
C Fund 34.9188 0.1191 11.93%
S Fund 44.8229 0.2639 8.16%
I Fund 29.4743 0.0722 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.