Chelsea Manning to address ‘creative thinker’ conference

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — Chelsea Manning is addressing a conference in Nantucket, her second public appearance since being released from a military prison in May.

Manning is attending the annual conference for The Nantucket Project on Sunday in Massachusetts. The Nantucket Project is a venture founded to bring together creative thinkers.

Project co-founder Tom Scott said they invited Manning for “clarity of understanding.”

The 29-year-old Manning is a transgender woman who was known as Bradley Manning when she was convicted in 2013 of leaking a trove of classified documents. She was released from a military prison in May after serving seven years.

Scott said some of the attendees were upset that Manning was invited, but he didn’t consider retracting the invitation. Harvard University reversed its decision to name Manning a visiting fellow Friday.