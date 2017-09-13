China plans nationwide ethanol use by 2020

BEIJING (AP) — China plans to promote use of ethanol in gasoline nationwide by 2020, joining the United States, Brazil and other governments that use blended fuel to curb emissions and fossil fuel consumption.

The plan announced Wednesday by the Cabinet’s National Energy Administration is the latest in a series of initiatives including promoting electric cars to clean up smog-choked Chinese cities and curb surging demand for imported oil.

Other governments including Brazil and the United States require gasoline to contain from 10 percent to as much as 85 percent ethanol to curb emissions and reduce demand for petroleum.

A deputy Chinese industry minister said last weekend that the government is developing a timetable to phase out production and sales of traditional fuel cars.