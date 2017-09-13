Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

China plans nationwide ethanol use by 2020

September 13, 2017 4:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIJING (AP) — China plans to promote use of ethanol in gasoline nationwide by 2020, joining the United States, Brazil and other governments that use blended fuel to curb emissions and fossil fuel consumption.

The plan announced Wednesday by the Cabinet’s National Energy Administration is the latest in a series of initiatives including promoting electric cars to clean up smog-choked Chinese cities and curb surging demand for imported oil.

Other governments including Brazil and the United States require gasoline to contain from 10 percent to as much as 85 percent ethanol to curb emissions and reduce demand for petroleum.

A deputy Chinese industry minister said last weekend that the government is developing a timetable to phase out production and sales of traditional fuel cars.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary visits DC fire station on 9/11 anniversary

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1917 0.0125 3.92%
L 2020 26.1330 0.0330 6.18%
L 2030 29.4311 0.0619 8.74%
L 2040 31.8456 0.0795 9.97%
L 2050 18.3396 0.0529 11.07%
G Fund 15.4336 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0897 -0.0295 3.86%
C Fund 34.9188 0.1191 11.93%
S Fund 44.8229 0.2639 8.16%
I Fund 29.4743 0.0722 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.